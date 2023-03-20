Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $539,232.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Derek Andersen sold 451 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $4,279.99.

Snap Stock Down 0.4 %

Snap stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,420,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,318,824. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.