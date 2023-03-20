Solitude Financial Services Buys 9,224 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises 1.9% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $17.92 on Monday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

