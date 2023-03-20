Solitude Financial Services Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Solitude Financial Services decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.9% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
