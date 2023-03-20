Sologenic Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $67.08 million and approximately $869,560.99 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00355971 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,297.01 or 0.25873249 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.

Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

Buying and Selling Sologenic

