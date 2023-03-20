Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SONY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

SONY traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Sony Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sony Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Sony Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

