Southern (NYSE:SO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,878. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Prudential PLC raised its position in Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

