S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,792. The company has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.28 and its 200-day moving average is $341.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

