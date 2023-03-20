S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,830 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $469,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.87. 341,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.28. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

