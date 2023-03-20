SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.44. 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

