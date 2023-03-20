SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

XBI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,900. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

