SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,076,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 15,684,449 shares.The stock last traded at $45.44 and had previously closed at $43.44.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

