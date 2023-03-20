STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $59.96, but opened at $57.96. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 142,856 shares traded.

Specifically, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

