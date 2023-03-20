Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 406,153 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

