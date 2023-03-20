Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.08 Million

Status (SNT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Status has a market cap of $107.22 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019198 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00196737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,129.86 or 0.99976444 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02764819 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,327,316.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

