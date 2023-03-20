Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCL traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Stepan has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stepan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

