Stephens Inc. AR Buys 267 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. 754,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

