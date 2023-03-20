Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.82. The stock had a trading volume of 190,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.75. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

