Stephens Inc. AR Has $965,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PPL were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in PPL by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in PPL by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPL Stock Performance

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

