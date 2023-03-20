Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AES were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AESC. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,625,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.93. 879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,181. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

