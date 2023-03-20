Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,133 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.18) to GBX 95 ($1.16) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

