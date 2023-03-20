Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,413 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. 599,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

