Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,228 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,721. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.