Sterling Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,220 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Elevance Health makes up about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $478.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

