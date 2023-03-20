Sterling Investment Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 154,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,676. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

