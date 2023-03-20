Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $37.41. 367,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

