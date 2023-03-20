Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 2,854 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 2.4% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.63. 415,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,760. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

