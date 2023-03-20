Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.87. 153,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.41 and a 200 day moving average of $158.99.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

