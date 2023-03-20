Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $86.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

