Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $258.30 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $638.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

