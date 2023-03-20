Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 20th (AAU, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AXR, BRN, BSQR)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 20th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). They issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

