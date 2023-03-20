Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 20th (AAU, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AXR, BRN, BSQR)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 20th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). They issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

