Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 20th (AAU, ADS, ADXS, AE, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AUMN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 20th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €106.00 ($113.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €72.00 ($77.42) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €165.00 ($177.42) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

