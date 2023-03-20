Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 20th (AAU, ADS, ADXS, AE, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AUMN)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 20th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €106.00 ($113.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €72.00 ($77.42) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €165.00 ($177.42) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

