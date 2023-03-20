StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $117.89 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 380,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.