StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APPF. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.67.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $117.11 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $135.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

