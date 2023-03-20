StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $196.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day moving average of $184.09. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.46%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,191,000 after buying an additional 70,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 633,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,216,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

