StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.