StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,117,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

