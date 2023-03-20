StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cato (NYSE:CATO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cato from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Cato Trading Down 0.9 %

CATO opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Cato has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cato Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cato by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cato by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cato by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cato by 11.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cato

Get Rating

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.

Featured Articles

