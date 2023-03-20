StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Civeo Price Performance

NYSE CVEO opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. Civeo has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

Get Civeo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $674,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

Civeo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Civeo by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.