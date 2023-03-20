StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Consolidated Communications Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.49.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
