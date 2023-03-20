StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

