StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRT stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.