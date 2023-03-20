StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of CRT stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $30.40.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
