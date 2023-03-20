StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.73.

Crown Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CCK opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,527,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,523,000 after buying an additional 807,337 shares during the period.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

