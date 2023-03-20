StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

