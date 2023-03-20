StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. Analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 45,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

