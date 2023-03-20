StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $303.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $12.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.70. 1,766,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,635. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.78 and a 200 day moving average of $264.83.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

