StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Escalade Price Performance

ESCA opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Escalade has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

About Escalade

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 553,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Escalade by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Escalade by 36.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.