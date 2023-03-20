StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Escalade Price Performance
ESCA opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Escalade has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12.
Escalade Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.
Institutional Trading of Escalade
About Escalade
Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Escalade (ESCA)
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.