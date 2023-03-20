StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Exponent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.49. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75.
Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exponent Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Exponent
In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 17.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Exponent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Exponent by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exponent Company Profile
Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.
