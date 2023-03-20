StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Fossil Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL remained flat at $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 22,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,862. Fossil Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1,781.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,705 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 400,239 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 327,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

