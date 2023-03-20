StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

NYSE:FRD opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $81.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.07. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.38.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 18.66%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Further Reading

