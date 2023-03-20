StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 179,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $78,173,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 492,650 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

