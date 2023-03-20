StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.75.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $126.13 on Thursday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $48,710.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,883.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $221,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,414.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $48,710.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,883.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 64,269 shares worth $8,053,633. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2,886.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 562,673 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 325,756 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 164,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.